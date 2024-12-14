News
Dewey
Posted: Dec 14, 2024 7:07 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2024 7:07 PM
37th Annual Dewey Nighttime Christmas Parade
A full moon on a cloudless night in a charming small Oklahoma town was the Hallmark Greeting Card setting for the 37th Annual Dewey Nighttime Christmas Parade.
There were near 80 entries in all. The parade was broadcast live on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 & FM 95.1 and televised on KWONTV.com. The broadcast was sponsored by Bartnet IP; Totah Communications; Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory; Abelardo's Mexican Fresh; Arvest Bank; Amrican Heritage Beef Company; Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Paul's Wrecker Service; Medicalodges of Dewey; and Doenges Toyota.
THE WINNING FLOATS
Commercial
1st Patriot GMC/Hyundai
2nd Stuck On You Davis Designs
Non-Commercial
1st Delaware Tribe of Indians
2nd Sunfest
Religious
1st Dewey Ministerial Association
2nd Copan 1st Baptist Church
Youth
1st Dewey FFA
2nd Copan 4-H
« Back to News