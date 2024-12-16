Posted: Dec 16, 2024 7:34 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2024 7:38 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Bartlesville Shooting Supply is sponsoring 18 dogs this Christmas season. Some made their debut in the Dewey Christmas Parade Saturday 13, where they were Dewey’s happiest walkers and friendliest greeters.

Customers of Bartlesville Shooting Supply are urged to check out their Facebook page and contact the Washington County SPCA about possibly adopting or fostering one of the 18 dogs sponsored.

Bartlesville Shooting Supply is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and are closed Friday through Saturday. Their number is 918-336-4867 located at 1001 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, Ok 74003.

The Washington County SPCA is open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday and are located at 16620 OK-123 Bartlesville, Ok 74006. Their number is 918-336-1577.