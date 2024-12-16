Posted: Dec 16, 2024 3:42 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2024 3:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Demolition is underway at the former Microtel/Motel 6 building on U.S. Highway 75 and Southport Drive to make room for a new car dealership.

Patriot Hyundai will be relocating to space where the abandoned hotel stood as well as three other properties to the south.

Tatton Manning, principle dealer for Patriot Hyundai, says they have outgrown their current space farther north on Highway 75, which is combined with Patriot GMC.