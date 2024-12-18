Posted: Dec 18, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2024 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection program, Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis provided updates on redistricting plans, tax-credit donation opportunities, and school programs.

Superintendent McCauley detailed upcoming redistricting changes effective August 2024. These adjustments will reassign parts of the Wayside District to Ranch Heights and parts of the Wilson District to Hoover Elementary. These changes align with recent expansion projects at Wayside and Ranch Heights, ensuring more efficient use of school space. Families have been notified, with options for school transfers available if they provide their own transportation.

McCauley also clarified the district's stance on maintaining a five-day school week, amidst regional discussions of moving to a four-day schedule. He emphasized that Bartlesville’s higher teacher compensation and a focus on student needs, such as access to meals, make the current schedule optimal.

Blair Ellis highlighted an Oklahoma tax credit initiative that allows donors to maximize contributions to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. A $1,000 donation, for example, could result in a $750 tax credit, effectively costing the donor $250 while significantly benefiting local schools.

The district is launching a series of informational sessions for parents, starting January 20, to discuss the impact of cell phone usage and social media on students. McCauley stressed the importance of collaboration between schools and parents to promote healthier habits.

The Truity Credit Union Education Foundation recently donated $47,500 to support programs like BizTown, school resource officers, and the Bruins on the Run program. Additionally, Bartlesville Public Schools were among four districts in Oklahoma recognized by the College Board for excellence in AP program participation and student success.