Posted: Dec 18, 2024 11:05 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2024 1:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Highway 60, just two miles east of the Nowata County/Craig County line, is closed after a semi-truck rolled over at the intersection of County Road 4260.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes of Highway 60 are currently closed. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.