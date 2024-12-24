Posted: Dec 24, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2024 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech is proud to announce the 2024 recipients of the prestigious PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Program for Continuing Education (PCE) scholarship: Shelby Sturgeon and Angela Wooten, both students in TCT’s Practical Nursing program.

Shelby and Angela were nominated for this opportunity by their instructor and selected through a rigorous application process submitted to PEO International for approval. The PCE scholarship is awarded to women working to complete a degree or certification that will improve or enhance their skills, helping them secure meaningful employment. The scholarship is open to students in a wide range of fields of study, though careers in the medical field—particularly nursing—remain among the most popular choices for applicants.

“I am so grateful for this scholarship. I’m one step closer to my dream of becoming a nurse and building a better future for my children. Thank you!” said Angela Wooten, Practical Nursing student at Tri County Tech.

Since its inception, the scholarship has helped countless women nationwide pursue their academic and professional goals. Tri County Tech has been a proud partner in this initiative, with 63 women from its Practical Nursing program receiving the PCE scholarship since 1999. Take Kathryn, a recent graduate of the school’s eleven-month Practical Nursing program. Kathryn, a single mother of three, came to Tri County Tech with a $13,000 debt from a private technical college and a low-paying pharmacy tech job.

“I came from poverty and was going to be stuck there,” she shared. Kathryn was able to graduate debt-free and is now a Licensed Practical Nurse, earning $48,000 a year. Kathryn’s success story highlights the transformative power of education, showing how support for women in vocational careers—like nursing—can break cycles of poverty and uplift entire communities.

In total, PEO has contributed $135,951 to support nursing students at Tri County Tech.

“The students who graduate from Tri County Tech are more than just nurses—they are pillars of the healthcare system, and all feel their impact. As we reflect on our program's journey and our students' achievements, we are excited for the future. The need for compassionate, skilled healthcare providers continues to grow, and we remain committed to training the next generation of nurses who will carry forward our legacy of excellence,” said Tara Gotwalt, Chief Instructional Officer at Tri County Tech.

Tri County Tech has a long history of producing skilled healthcare professionals. Established in 1967, the school’s Practical Nursing program has graduated over 1,000 students, many of whom now serve their communities by working in clinics, hospitals, doctor’s offices, and care facilities across the region. The PEO scholarship is integral in helping these students achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

To learn more about the Practical Nursing program at Tri County Tech, visit TriCountyTech.edu/Adult/PN.