The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host its inaugural ‘Noon Year’s Eve Party’ from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Bartlesville’s very own world-class storyteller Fran Stallings will entertain with tales of wit and wisdom as we say goodbye to 2024, and ring in 2025.

A free winter-themed craft will be given to children between the ages of 3 and 10 who attend the program.

Enjoy some snacks and stick around after the show to take in the museum's current exhibit, "Social Life and Early Traditions," with photos and memorabilia of Bartlesville’s unique and artistic past.

Registration is free, but supplies are limited, so visit www.bartlesvillehistory.com/event-registration/ to reserve a spot.

The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed on weekends and holidays) on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Museum admission is free, but donations are always welcome. For more information, call 918.338.4290 or email history@cityofbartlesville.org.