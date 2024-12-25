Posted: Dec 25, 2024 11:00 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2024 4:18 PM

Tom Davis

UPDATE 12-25-24 at 4:56pm: Bartlesville Police Deputy Chief Andrew Ward reports the missing woman was found deceased north of the Oak Park area outside of the Bartlesville city limits. Ward says the investigation will continue in collaboration with the Osage County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Bartlesville Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Clara Lewis, who was reported missing earlier today. At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Sooner Road after receiving a report of a missing person.

According to initial reports given to Bartlesville Radio by Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ward, Ms. Lewis left her residence during the night and is believed to be on foot. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black joggers, and black sliders. Ms. Lewis is described as having shorter hair and wearing glasses. She is known to have several medical conditions, raising concerns for her safety.

Both the Bartlesville Police and Fire Departments are actively searching the area. Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Ms. Lewis or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Bartlesville Police Department immediately at (918) 338-4001.

The safety of our residents remains our highest priority, and we are utilizing all available resources to locate Ms. Lewis as quickly as possible.