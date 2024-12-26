Posted: Dec 26, 2024 12:41 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2024 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Thursday for a standard meeting. There was one utility permit signed at the meeting and a resolution was signed allowing Thomas Smith to be a volunteer for the Osage County Fairgrounds during a roping event in early January.

Commissioners Anthony Hudson and Steve Talburt did want to make a clarification on when the January event is taking place though.

The Board's next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Monday at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.