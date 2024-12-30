News
Posted: Dec 30, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2024 3:08 PM
Small Plane Crashes Near Parsons, Kan.
Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris
One man is injured when a small plane crashes over the weekend near Parsons, Kan. in Labette County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Michael Ribordy of New Strawn, Kan, was attempting to land at a private grass airstrip just south of Parsons around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. As Ribordy made his approach in a 1992 Cozy Cub Fixed Wing plane, he clipped a power line, causing the small aircraft to nose into the ground. The pilot was taken to Labette Health with serious injuries.
The plane had taken off several hours earlier from the Coffey County Airport near Burlington.
