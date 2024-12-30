Posted: Dec 30, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2024 3:08 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

One man is injured when a small plane crashes over the weekend near Parsons, Kan. in Labette County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Michael Ribordy of New Strawn, Kan, was attempting to land at a private grass airstrip just south of Parsons around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. As Ribordy made his approach in a 1992 Cozy Cub Fixed Wing plane, he clipped a power line, causing the small aircraft to nose into the ground. The pilot was taken to Labette Health with serious injuries.