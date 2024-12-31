Posted: Dec 31, 2024 7:25 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2024 7:25 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

There are all kinds of ways YOU can keep safe while celebrating the New Year, but the Washington County SPCA has some tips to keep your fur babies safe as well.

The SPCA explains that the loud KABOOM of the fireworks can make your pet naturally want to run and seek shelter. That being said, the SPCA advices that you bring your pets inside and make sure they are all cool and collected before going to celebrate without them. For your outfoor pets, the SPCA advices that you double check all outdoor exits like gates, garage doors, ect and make sure they are easily identifiable or tagged.

The SPCA suggests early walks and other ways to make sure your pet is calm and ready for the loud noise, inlcuding providing them a quiet place inside if possible.

The SPCA warns that they are currently over run with pets at their facility and do not have the room for an influx of lost pets.

