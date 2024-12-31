Posted: Dec 31, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2024 11:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

Starting on New Year’s Day, drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes will see a 15% increase in tolls, with additional 6% hikes every two years beginning in 2027.

For Pikepass users, that means an increase from $4.50 to $5.40 on the Turner Turnpike from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, $4.10 to $4.92 on the Will Rogers from State Highway 266 to the Missouri state line, and $3.30 to $3.80 on the Muskogee Turnpike from Tulsa to I-40.

Rates will be higher for Platepay users.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the increased tolls were needed to generate revenue needed for improvements and to meet financial obligations under the Enabling Act and Trust Agreement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE TOLL CALCULATOR