Posted: Jan 02, 2025 9:48 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson

Four Washington County elected officials were administered oaths of office by District Judge Linda Thomas Thursday morning at the courthouse to begin their new four-year terms.

Sheriff Scott Owen was unopposed in the 2024 election. He says he's ready to continue serving

County Clerk Annette Smith was also elected unopposed in 2024. She says Washington County has a great team of government officials

Corey Shivel won election as District 2 Commissioner following an August run-off election. He succeeds Mike Bouvier and took office earlier following Bouvier's death after a battle with cancer. Shivel says it is bittersweet and remembered Bouvier during the ceremony Thursday

Jean Davis was unopposed to replace Jill Spitzer as Court Clerk after Spitzer made the decision to retire. Davis says she's ready to serve .