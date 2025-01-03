News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 03, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2025 10:15 AM
2025 Baby Derby Winner Announced!
Tom Davis
Congratulations to baby girl Meadow Schroeder and her family! They are the winners of Bartlesville Radio's 2025 Baby Derby.
Mercedes Schroeder and Logan Schroeder welcomed their her daughter, Meadow, into the world on January 2nd at 11:47 PM .
As the firstborn in Ascension St. John Medical Center in Bartlesville in 2025, the Schroeder family will receive a gift basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center, a flower bouquet from Flowerland, baby Bible from Happy Hill Church, a $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, a perfectly posh mommy necklace from Windle's Rock and Jewelry, a $100 Visa gift card from Highway Man Signs, a $25 Dinks Barbecue gift card from Oklahoma House Representative Judd Strom, first birthday cake for baby from Dusty Rose Cakes, from the Lighthouse, baby's first rocking chair, and from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home, a $50 gift card.
