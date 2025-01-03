Posted: Jan 03, 2025 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2025 1:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will hold their first meeting of the new year on Monday evening.

According to an agenda, the council will issue a proclamation naming January as Crime Stoppers month in recognition of the organization's contributions in assisting the Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The council is expected to receive several grants, including $250,000 from the Lyon Foundation to assist with the greens rebuild project at Adams Golf Course, $76,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy to assist with purchasing four electric off-road vehicles for the police department and the golf course and a $5,000 donation to the fire department from Patriot Chevrolet.

The council will also hold a public hearing for a proposed development of a new ASAP General Store at the corner of Nowata Road and Madison Boulevard, and hear a presentation on long-term water supply options from Hulah Lake, Copan Lake, Kaw Lake and the Ada-Vamoosa Aquifer.