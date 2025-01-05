Posted: Jan 05, 2025 11:26 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2025 11:28 AM

Tom Davis

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several northeastern Oklahoma counties, including Craig, Creek, Nowata, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, and Washington. The advisory remains in effect until 6 PM CST this evening.

Conditions and Risks

Residents and travelers in the affected areas should prepare for icy road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing. Light snow combined with recent rainfall may create slippery surfaces, making travel hazardous.

Additionally, strong gusty winds reaching up to 50 mph are expected, which could lead to:

Damage to trees and power lines.

Potential power outages in the region.

Impacted Areas

Cities within the advisory zone include:

Tulsa

Nowata

Claremore

Sapulpa

Vinita

Pawnee

Bartlesville

Precautionary Measures

The NWS advises residents to:

Drive cautiously: Reduce speed and allow extra time for travel.

Stay updated: Monitor the latest weather updates and road conditions.

Report dangerous roadways or outages.

For the latest road conditions, contact 1-844-465-4997 or visit okRoads.org.

Stay safe and plan accordingly as winter weather continues to impact the region.

Light snowfall is expected in our area until the early evening, but nothing too impactful.