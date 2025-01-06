Posted: Jan 06, 2025 3:43 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 3:43 AM

Tom Davis

As winter temperatures continue to drop, the B the Light Mission is stepping up to ensure no one faces the cold alone. The Mission will open its Warming Shelter this Sunday at 3:00 PM, providing a safe, warm space for those in need.

The shelter will be located at 219 N Virginia Ave. For more details or to inquire about volunteering, you can contact the Mission at 918-288-0009 or visit www.b-thelight.org.

Community members are encouraged to join in and help spread warmth and kindness during this critical time. Volunteers can sign up via the provided link to make a difference.