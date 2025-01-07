Posted: Jan 07, 2025 8:18 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2025 8:19 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The cold weather across Northeast Oklahoma has caused one local center to close its doors the rest of the week.

The Copan Senior Citizen’s Center will not be open for the next several days to keep people out of the cold.

The Center also says it will not be serving meals for the remainder of the week, either.

Services will resume later when the weather returns to its averages.

(Photo curtsy of Town of Copan Facebook page).