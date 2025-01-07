Posted: Jan 07, 2025 1:42 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2025 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey couple was arrested on Monday evening on the misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse. Officers responded to the residence in regards to the possibility of firearms being inside the home. Upon arrival, they made contact with the two defendants in Joshua Belbot and Destiny Anderson.

Belbot said a physical altercation took place between the two defendants and a male victim regarding the cleanliness of the home and disrespect being shown in the home. Belbot said the victim pushed him and then Belbot pushed him back and that is when Anderson stepped in. The affidavit states that is when the victim hit Anderson.

Officers observed the victim to have minor cuts and dried blood. The victim said Belbot pushed him down and when he got up, Anderson hit him in the face. Anderson said the victim disrespected the two defendants and that she hit the victim for, "self-defiance." Officers didn't see any markings on Anderson's face that would have pointed to her being hit in the face.