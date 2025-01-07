News
Posted: Jan 07, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2025 1:45 PM
Bartlesville Woman Booked on Child Endagerment Charge
Ty Loftis
A Bartlesville woman was seen out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on a felony child endagerment charge. It is alleged that Gabriella Quintanilla left her 8-month old child alone in her apartment with no supervision.
Quintanilla's mother called police regarding a child's welfare. The mother learned that the defendant was arrested in Nowata at around 10:15 p.m. The mother found the child alone in the apartment an hour later. A neighbor estimated that Quintanilla left the apartment complex at 9:15 p.m. Quintanilla lives alone in the apartment.
Quintanilla is due back in court on Friday, February 7th at 9 a.m.
