Posted: Jan 08, 2025 8:02 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music is looking for interns for the upcoming festival and children's programs.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM Music intern Mia Merceiz invited college students to join OKM's dynamic, hardworking team from May 27 – June 10, and gain hands-on experience in producing a world-class music festival.

Mia said, "You’ll work alongside talented professionals, connect with internationally acclaimed artists, and have a direct impact on activities for hundreds of children. In addition, you can build lasting friendships and learn valuable skills in a fast-paced, exciting environment."

As an Intern, you’ll work behind the scenes on music & stage production; assist with marketing, PR, and event planning; gain experience with children’s’ programmingl build your network in the entertainment industry; and make unforgettable memories with fellow interns. Some of the perks include free t-shirts; autographs from performers; spending money for meals; pay; and networking

Whether your area of study is Finance, Development, Marketing, Volunteer Coordinator, Box Office, IT, Production, Retail, Design, Early Childhood Education/Music Education, this is a fantastic opportunity. For college students pursuing a degree in the performing arts, education, music business, marketing, or anyone eager to explore the entertainment industry, the opporunities are among the best.