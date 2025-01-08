Posted: Jan 08, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 2:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville, in coordination with Osage Landfill, provides an annual coupon good for one free trip to the landfill at any time during the year to the city’s Solid Waste customers. Coupons will be mailed to customers via their utility bill during the January billing cycle.

"City utility customers should be sure to look for them in their January bill," said Utility Billing Supervisor Tammy Hudgens.

The coupon is valid for city of Bartlesville residential solid waste customers only. No commercial accounts or contractors will be permitted. One coupon is issued per customer and may not be duplicated.

The clean-up program is intended to help Bartlesville residents dispose of items typically too large or cumbersome for their weekly trash pick-up.

Items that are NOT permitted

Complete structures, including roofs

Trees

Vehicles

Tires

Batteries

Hazardous materials

Wet paint

Appliances that have not had the compressors removed, such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners. (Appliances must be certified “Freon free” if the compressor is not removed.)

Demolished structures

Residents may take their items to Osage Landfill during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.