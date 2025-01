Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry recently recapped the city's snow plan. According to the plan, Henry said, "Snow is plowed only on major streets. Snow will not be plowed on residential streets. It will be the responsibility of the property owner to clear their driveways and sidewalks. Snow removed from driveways, sidewalks, or parking areas shall not be placed in the street. CMA may be applied to dry road surfaces in anticipation of snow or ice to help facilitate in keeping the snow or ice from adhering to the roadway surface. It may be applied later to help keep the precipitation from freezing solid."