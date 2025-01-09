Posted: Jan 09, 2025 3:27 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The winter weather system is impacting all of northeast Oklahoma, including Osage County. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said as of 4 p.m. that they had received around an inch of snow and while the National Weather Service predicts the area could get up to four inches, they had not seen that many problems

For those who have to get out in this winter weather, Roberts gives advice on how to best go about navigating the slick roads.