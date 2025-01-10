Posted: Jan 10, 2025 9:53 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2025 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville received 3.9 inches of snow at the airport during the Thursday and Friday winter storm, with lighter amounts to the north and west and higher amounts to the south and east, according to preliminary estimates from the National Weather Service.

The latest measurements indicate snowfall amounts in Osage County ranged from just over 2 inches in the western half and 3 inches from Pawhuska to the east. Washington County averaged 4-5 inches of snow and Nowata County averaged between 4.5 and 5.5 inches of snow.

In southeast Kansas, Coffeyville received just over 2 inches of snow and Independence recorded just under 2 inches.

Higher amounts were recorded south of Bartlesville, with 5 – 7 inches in the Tulsa metro area, and anywhere between 9 – 10 inches in southeast Oklahoma from McAlester to Wilberton.