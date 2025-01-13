Posted: Jan 13, 2025 10:15 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 10:15 AM

Tom Davis / Kellie Williams

The City of Bartlesville has announce an opportunity for qualified organizations to manage and oversee the operations of the Price Fields sports complex, focusing on youth baseball and softball leagues.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, said Community Development Director Larry Curtis said,"We are seeking proposals from organizations with experience in league administration, tournament management, and facility maintenance," He added, "This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to our community by enhancing recreational opportunities and maintaining high-quality facilities for players, spectators, and staff alike."

View the RFQ at www.cityofbartlesville.org for the full scope of services, requirements and evaluation criteria. Submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the address provided in the RFQ.