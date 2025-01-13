News
Drummond Announces Run for Governor
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a big announcement at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Monday.
He formally announced his candidacy for governor.
Drummond, who is originally from Hominy, has served as the state's attorney general for two years. He is a cattle rancher and principal owner of Blue Sky Bank. Drummond also served in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot during the first Gulf War.
During his announcement Monday, Drummond said he is not running for governor to earn another elected title. He says he does not work for special interests or what he called Republican "party bosses." Instead, Drummond says he works for the people of the state.
Drummond is the first major Republican official to formally announce his run for governor in the 2026 election and has already earned the endorsement of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police.
