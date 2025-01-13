News
Dewey Police, Sheriff Special Operations Team Respond to Monday Morning Incident
Dewey police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team responded to a call Monday morning at the Dewey Industrial Park.
Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray has more details.
Chief Gray says the individual barricaded himself in the backroom for more than hour and would not leave. He says officers used several tools to have the subject leave, but was not respondive to those directives or commands.
Chief Gray says the individual was taken to Jane Phillips Hospital for evaluation and was later transported to the Washington County Detention Center for further evaluation.
The name of the subject has not been released pending completion of the investigation.
News Director’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 to connect with a trained counselor, or visit the 988 Lifeline website.
