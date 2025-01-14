Posted: Jan 14, 2025 9:28 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville has announced an organizational change and a new executive position.

Dr. Lena Larsson, who was previously the executive director of the Sutton Center, is now the executive director of science and research. New to the team is Dr. Chad Ellis, who is the new executive director of administration.

Larsson will continue leading the technical and conservation programs and Ellis will oversee the Sutton Center’s operations, education, outreach, marketing and fundraising programs.