Posted: Jan 14, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board held its monthly meeting on Monday night. At that meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between United Community Action Program Head Start and Pawhuska Schools for the 2024-2025 school year. The school calendar was also approved for the 2025-2026 school year.

Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore went on to talk about a Professional Development Plan that needed to be approved. This is something that must be approved yearly to receive the funds. Moore said she brings in staff members from each building to review the plan.