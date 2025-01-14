News
Posted: Jan 14, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 2:39 PM
Claremore Police Seeking Fugitive
Nathan Thompson
Claremore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.
Jared Keith Starkey recently failed to appear for various court appearances in Rogers County on gun charges, drug distribution and property crimes.
Police say Starkey is a 39-year-old white male, 6’02”, about 180 lbs. He has dark hair and brown eyes. He sometimes wears a beard.
Starkey is from Claremore but frequents homes of associates elsewhere in Rogers County and in Tulsa.
If you have information about Starkey’s whereabouts, contact Claremore police at 918-341-1212 or email investigations@claremore.com. You can remain anonymous.
