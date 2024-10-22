Posted: Jan 15, 2025 9:57 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2025 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department announced this week that it will host a Flock Safety Forum beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

The event will be held in Lyon Hall at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. The forum is open to the public and will provide valuable insights into the implementation and benefits of Flock Safety technology in our community.

Flock Safety is an advanced surveillance system that helps law enforcement agencies enhance community safety through license plate recognition. The forum will give residents an opportunity to learn about this technology, ask questions, and understand how it contributes to reducing crime and promoting neighborhood security.

Appearing on KWON's BPD CHIEF CHAT, Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said, "We're proud to host and pleased to host a flock camera session forum. It's going to be an informational forum to try to get the community involved, answer some questions that have been brought up."

Ickleberry acknowleges there are complaints and concerns about the Flock camera systems or LPR, license plate readers. He said, "They're new to our community, so we want to answer some questions, and we want to bring people up to speed on the law and on how we use these systems and some success stories from these systems already, the minimal use we've had of the system, and the reason we're policing the community with the aid of these cameras."

There are lawsuits in other cities where the installation of these cameras are coming under fire. One city in Virginia's lawsuit said "the cameras their on public roads constitutes an unconstitutional, warrantless surveillance program that monitors every motorist, raising questions about digital privacy and government overreach." (source: Forbes.com