Posted: Jan 15, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2025 2:25 PM
Dewey Man Charged in Industrial Park Incident
Brian McSweeney
The individual involved in Monday's incident at the Dewey Industrial Park has been identified.
24-year-old Garret McClintock, of Dewey, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray recounted Monday's incident where McClintock allegedly barricaded himself.
McClintock has a new court date scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.
News Director’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 to connect with a trained counselor, or visit the 988 Lifeline website.
