Posted: Jan 15, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2025 2:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

The individual involved in Monday's incident at the Dewey Industrial Park has been identified.

24-year-old Garret McClintock, of Dewey, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray recounted Monday's incident where McClintock allegedly barricaded himself.

McClintock has a new court date scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.