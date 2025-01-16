Posted: Jan 16, 2025 8:55 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 8:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

More than 100 people attended a two-hour-long forum at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Thursday evening on the Bartlesville Police Department's use of Flock Automated License Plate Reader cameras.

Attendees heard presentations from District Attorney Will Drake on the legal questions about using the technology, Bartlesville Police leaders on how the department is using the cameras, representatives from Flock Safety and a Tulsa Police Department homicide detective, who also uses the cameras to provide evidence that helps solve crimes.

BPD Capt. Daniel Elkins says the city has nine cameras installed with a 10th camera on the way. The system costs $3,000 per year for each camera. The cameras take still photos of license plates and the rear end of vehicles as they pass a location where they are installed. The cameras do not take video. Those photos are stored for 30 days before automatically being deleted.

Elkins and BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry say the cameras have been key in helping to solve two local murder cases and a kidnapping case.

The panel also fielded several in-person questions during the forum, causing some friction, especially with one attendee who was warned that he would be asked to leave if he didn't allow people to answer questions

Elkins says administration will use monthly internal audits to make sure the camera system is being used legally and appropriately.

There is also a public transparency portal where citizens can get basic information on how the cameras are being used and which agencies have access to Bartlesville's database of license plate photos.