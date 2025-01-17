Posted: Jan 17, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2025 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Nation received a $10.7 million federal grant to install 112 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at 12 community locations within its reservation. Proposed sites include tribal properties in Ochelata, Jay, South Coffeyville, Nowata, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Grove, Salina, Vinita, and Tulsa.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said that 67% of sites are within two miles of multi-housing units, 58% in rural areas, and 17% in low-to-moderate income communities.

Hoskin said the charging ports will be built by Oklahomans and that he hopes that visitors fiveing in EV's with use these charging ports as many will also be placed near Cherokee tourism and business sites like parks and health centers, ensuring the entire reservation is within 25 miles of a charging station.