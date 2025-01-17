Posted: Jan 17, 2025 10:52 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2025 10:54 AM

Tom Davis

With the cold, artic air is coming our way this weekend , B-The Light Mission in Bartlesville will open up for round 2 of the warming shelter.

B-The Light, a mission that provides emergency warming/cooling shelter for people living in compromised conditions, will open at 4:00pm, Saturday, January 18th at 219 North Virginia Ave.