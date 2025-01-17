News
B-The Light Shelter to Open This Weekend Ahead of Artctic Blast
With the cold, artic air is coming our way this weekend, B-The Light Mission in Bartlesville will open up for round 2 of the warming shelter.
B-The Light, a mission that provides emergency warming/cooling shelter for people living in compromised conditions, will open at 4:00pm, Saturday, January 18th at 219 North Virginia Ave.
The shelter will remain open until the outdoor temperatures normalize.
