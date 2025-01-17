Posted: Jan 17, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2025 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in finding a missing person. Baylee Good was last seen in August leaving the Tulsa County Courthouse. She has not been seen since and a missing persons report was filed in late December.

An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post states that Good is 28 years old, stands at 5-7 and weighs 185 pounds. Good has brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information regarding Good's whereabouts, you area sked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3535.