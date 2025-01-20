Posted: Jan 20, 2025 4:49 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2025 4:49 AM

Nathan Thompson

Areas of light snow will attempt to spread into portions of eastern Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening, however dry air is expected to limit accumulations to no more than a dusting. No travel impacts are expected.

Light flurries may occur in southeast Kansas, but no accumulation is expected.

Cold weather continues Monday night through Wednesday morning. Take cold weather precautions if you must be outdoors.