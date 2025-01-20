Posted: Jan 20, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2025 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis, Brian McSweeney

On Monday afternoon, two area communities were effected by water leaks and crews were working to repair them as quickly as possible.

Pawhuska was seeing issues around Skyline Drive and Grandview Ave., while Nowata was able to fix the leak before being forced to turn the water supply off. It is expected that citizens of Pawhuska could face little to no water pressure as the leak gets fixed.