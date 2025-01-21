Posted: Jan 21, 2025 8:31 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 8:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Bartlesville Public Schools and Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will partner to host a community forum on screen time and technology use among children and teens.

The forum, titled “The Great Rewiring of Childhood: Resources for Parents Navigating the Digital World,” will take place at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. and is open to the public. It will feature a panel discussion around children’s use of screens and technology, moderated by BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley.

Panelists will include Judge Russ Vaclaw, pediatrician, Helen Bumpus, parent and middle school teacher, Kristin Flick, and two Bartlesville High School students.

The panelists will offer their perspectives on topics including the importance of setting healthy limits on screens, the impact of excessive screen time on physical and mental health, strategies for promoting digital literacy and online safety, and the importance of finding a balance between screen time and real-world experiences.

The forum arose from a book study among school administrators on Jonathan Haidt’s book, “The Anxious Generation,” and follow-up discussions about the book among school administrators and local parent groups.

“We understand that navigating the digital world can be challenging for our parents,” McCauley said. “We face similar challenges within our schools and have made some policy changes to address them. With all of our efforts, we want to work as a community and take collective action.

“We don’t intend to tell parents what to do - no one has all the answers at this point. But it is crucial that we keep this important conversation going and share resources to support each other and our children’s well-being in an increasingly digital age. The goal of this forum is to empower our parents to make informed decisions about their children’s technology usage.”

If families have copies of “The Anxious Generation” that they are finished with, they are encouraged to drop those copies off at the Education Service Center, 1100 SW Jennings Ave., so the Foundation can offer them at no cost to families who are interested in the book.

Questions about the event can be directed to Blair Ellis, executive director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.