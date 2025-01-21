News
News
Posted: Jan 21, 2025
Nowata County Commissioners Discuss Right of Way Acquisition
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
The commissioners continued their discussions in improving the courthouse. Commissioner Troy Friddle discussed replacing the light fixtures with cheaper LEDs.
The commissioners also discussed a right of way acquisition between ODOT and Guy Engineering to build a bridge in the second district of the county. Commissioner Friddle further explains the role County Commissioners play in bridge production.
The commissioners also passed resolutions on surplus declarations, donations through the Nowata County Sheriff's Office and a CIRB Project Priority list.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m.
