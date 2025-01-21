Posted: Jan 21, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a standard Tuesday morning meeting at the fairgrounds following the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

At that meeting, a resolution was signed in an effort to make improvements to the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds. District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson informs us what the Board will be bidding on.