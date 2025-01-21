News
Osage County
Posted: Jan 21, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 3:13 PM
Osage Commissioners Looking to Make More Improvements to Fairgrounds
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a standard Tuesday morning meeting at the fairgrounds following the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
At that meeting, a resolution was signed in an effort to make improvements to the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds. District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson informs us what the Board will be bidding on.
There was also one utility permit signed for district three during Tuesday's meeting.
« Back to News