Posted: Jan 23, 2025 5:43 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2025 5:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

South Coffeyville High School Senior Lydia Phillips has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for December, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Phillips has already received her credits to graduate high school. She takes college credit classes from Coffeyville Community College. Phillips is very active on the girls basketball team, dance team and cheer. In the afternoon, she is a teacher assistant for the Kindergarten class at South Coffeyville.

Phillips says she loves being around the Kindergarteners as the kids learn from her and she learns from the kids. She says it is a joy being with them every day, even when the students get confused on her name

Phillips has been accepted to six different universities, but she has narrowed down the list to the University of Arkansas or Kansas State University. She wants to major in advertising and public relations.

Outside of her personal school duties and athletics, Phillips volunteers time with the Salvation Army, assisting her neighbors in need and also at the school helping to plan the Elementary Christmas Program.

Phillips will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.