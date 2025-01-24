Posted: Jan 24, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2025 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook man is in the Osage County jail facing child pornography charges.

Hunter Goodell was booked into the Osage County Jail Thursday on felony charges of possessing child sexual abuse material, crime against nature and a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Skiatook police say on Dec. 26, 2024 they received an Internet Crimes Against Children Cybertip by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives reviewed the information provided and viewed photos and video that Goodell shared, including material that depicted child sexual abuse and bestiality.

A warrant was issued for Goodell's arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and he was taken into custody at his residence in Skiatook on Thursday.