Posted: Jan 26, 2025 11:18 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2025 1:37 PM

Tom Davis

The city of Dewey has informed us that due to a water main break, the water service to the entire city will be shut off beginning at 1pm today, Sunday, January 26.

The break is at Don Tyler Park. Crews are on-scene and are working diligently to make the needed repairs.

There is no word yet on when the water service will be returned to normal.

We will have more details soon.