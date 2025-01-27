Posted: Jan 27, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 2:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Democrats will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 30 beginning at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville with guest speaker Ward 4 City Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick. A social time will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. prior to the start of the meeting.

Meeting of the Washington County Democrats are free to attend and all are welcome. For more information, contact 918-212-6547.