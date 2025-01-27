Posted: Jan 27, 2025 8:35 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 9:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

An overflow crowd attended a special Bartlesville City Council workshop meeting Monday to discuss solutions to addressing community concerns about drag shows in outdoor public spaces.

The meeting was held in the first-floor conference room of City Hall, which was limited for capacity concerns. An overflow crowd filled the adjacent City Council Chambers, where an audio stream of the meeting was carried.

The 21 citizen speakers included an overwhelming show of support for LGBTQ peoples' rights to express and celebrate themselves in public through art, performance and costume, with four people speaking out against public performances of drag.

The City Council discussed how this was a difficult topic to handle based on emotion and values in the community, while displaying that there are differing views that need to be heard and represented.

Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick introduced a possible ordinance which would address how the city approves or denies any large public outdoor event with demostrable health impacts on children — not just drag shows.

Kirkpatrick's proposal would include public notice requirements and a five-member oversight committee comprised of the city manager, the city attorney, a medical professional, a mental health professional and a community member.

The committee would review the event and provide a recommendation to city council on whether to approve or deny the event permit based on health impacts to children.

Kirkpatrick says the proposed ordinance is just a start, and requested feedback of the guidelines by city staff, the city council and community members.

Ward 2 Councilor Larry East reminded the council that the state legislature is looking at passing a law to address outdoor public drag shows and there might be a solution to the city's concerns soon.

Senate Bill 550 would seek to ban and make outdoor drag perfomances a criminal felony offense.

No decisions were made during the council's workshop session as the topic was for discussion only.

BELOW IS A RECORDING OF THE WORKSHOP

Listen to "Bartlesville City Council Workshop 1-27-25" on Spreaker.