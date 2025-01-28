Posted: Jan 28, 2025 8:54 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 8:56 AM

Tom Davis

Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Festivities include a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. All to benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Whishal said, " Race will run on Saturday, March 8, is as scheduled, rain or shine."

The 5K course is certified by USATF and winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The 1 mi. Fun Run is not timed. You can also cheer from the couch.

Awards will be given to the 5K overall male and female winners, as well as the top 3 5K racers in each age and gender group.

Extreme weather circumstances may lead to a cancellation, in which case your entry fee will be used as a donation to Mary Martha Outreach.

7:30 a.m. Registration opens

8:45 a.m. Registration closes

9:00 a.m. 5K race starts