Posted: Jan 28, 2025 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

With the U.S. having gained 256,000 jobs in December, WalletHub today released updated rankings for its report on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State, along with expert commentary.



In order to take stock of how unemployment rates are changing throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available (December 2024) to key dates in 2024, 2023, 2020 and 2019.

Unemployment Change in Oklahoma:

Overall rank for Oklahoma: 8 th



-0.72% Change in Unemployment (December 2024 vs November 2024) 65,214 unemployed people in December 2024 vs 65,688 in November 2024; 12 th best change in the U.S.



-6.15% Change in Unemployment (December 2024 vs December 2023) 65,214 unemployed people in December 2024 vs 69,486 in December 2023; 6 th best change in the U.S.



-32.90% Change in Unemployment (December 2024 vs December 2020) 65,214 unemployed people in December 2024 vs 97,189 in December 2020; 26 th best change in the U.S.



12.78% Change in Unemployment (December 2024 vs December 2019) 65,214 unemployed people in December 2024 vs 57,824 in December 2019; 23 rd worst change in the U.S.



0.95% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (December 2024 vs November 2024) 9,386 continued claims in December 2024 vs 9,475 in November 2024; 6 th best change in the U.S.



3.3% Unemployment Rate (December 2024) 14 th lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.





To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907