Osage Nation
Posted: Jan 28, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 2:58 PM
Pathfinder Program Open to Those at the Age of 17
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation PathFinder Program is now accepting applicants at the age of 17. In its second year, the PathFinder Program combines the history of the Osage Nation with cutting edge aerospace training. The goal is to get students ready for a career in STEM, aviation or other similar field.
This is a 14-month long program based out of Tulsa that is fully funded through the Osage Nation Education Department's Career Training Scholarship. By participating in the program, students will have the ability to gain technical proficiency in applying STEM to aerospace and gain neccesary certifications to become a pilot. Applications are open through mid-March. For more information, check the Osage Nation website.
