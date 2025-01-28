Posted: Jan 28, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation PathFinder Program is now accepting applicants at the age of 17. In its second year, the PathFinder Program combines the history of the Osage Nation with cutting edge aerospace training. The goal is to get students ready for a career in STEM, aviation or other similar field.